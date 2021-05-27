Genesis Block announces first graduate class of Accelerator program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Genesis Block held a graduation ceremony for nine new businesses Thursday night.
The first cohort of businesses joined the Block Minority Accelerator program January 28, 2021 and completed a 16-week training course to acquire the knowledge and skills to successfully grow their business.
Businesses in the program included Jay Ski’s Rub-a-Dub LLC, a company that sells spices.
“We really have seen the difference in our business,” said owners Shemeka and William Jay Stokes. “It’s created a lot of good networking within the cohort and with people that we probably never would have come across in our everyday walking lives, so it’s been very eye-opening and I’m excited to see where we’re going to go with the information that we’ve received.”
The business accelerator program is aimed at advancing minority- and women-owned businesses and is part of a three-year plan to get 40 companies through the accelerator each year.
Genesis Block’s founders say they hope to create 120 minority- and women-owned businesses that generate 400 jobs and $15 million in economic activity.
