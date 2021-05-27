First Alert Forecast: relief from the heat this holiday weekend as storms fire up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! Through Friday, the Cape Fear Region will sit squarely under a sunny and sizzling high pressure ridge. With, at most, scattered clouds, and few, if any, showers, temperatures will be free to surge deep into the 90s on the mainland and well into the 80s for the immediate coast each day. The established record high for Friday (97 set in 1967) will be challenged at Wilmington following a mild and muggy start in the lower 70s.
Over the holiday weekend: a strong cold front will slice through the Cape Fear Region, but not fast enough to preclude another day of hot temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday. Your First Alert Forecast reflects high confidence for a steep post-frontal temperature drop for Sunday and Memorial Day - with daily highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s - and medium confidence in needed rain and storms - weighted mostly toward Saturday.
Catch the above sentiments and many more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
