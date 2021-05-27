First Alert Forecast: relief from the heat this holiday weekend as storms fire up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! Through Friday, the Cape Fear Region will sit squarely under a sunny and sizzling high pressure ridge. With, at most, scattered clouds, and few, if any, showers, temperatures will be free to surge deep into the 90s on the mainland and well into the 80s for the immediate coast each day. The established record high for Friday (97 set in 1967) will be challenged at Wilmington following a mild and muggy start in the lower 70s.