Deputies: Columbus Co. woman made up story about being kidnapped, assaulted

EVERGREEN, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County woman fabricated a story about an acquaintance kidnapping and assaulting her at knifepoint earlier this month, according to the sheriff’s office.
A news release stated that Alva Jill Nance, 57, reported to deputies that she was at a gas station on Old Boardman Road on May 15 when a man, who she claimed to know, entered her vehicle, pulled out a knife, and forced her to drive to a undisclosed location.
The man then took her keys and assaulted her, Nance claimed.
Investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office reviewed all the evidence — including surveillance video at the gas station and interviews — and concluded that Nance made up the story.
She would later admit to investigators that she lied and the incident never happened, the release stated. A possible motive was not provided by the sheriff’s office.
Nance was arrested Tuesday and charged with a misdemeanor count of failing a false police report and was given a $1,000 bond.
“Sheriff Greene and staff have received numerous phone calls from concerned citizens who feared for their safety after this report was made public. It is important to inform the public about the findings of this investigation to calm any fears that may have originated from this false report,” the news release stated.
