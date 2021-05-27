After cancelled season, the Wilmington Sharks return for season opener on Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wilmington Sharks will return to the diamond Thursday night.
One of the charter members of the Coastal Plain League, the Sharks will host the Morehead City Marlins in their home opener. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. at Buck Hardee Field next to Legion Stadium.
On Monday, The Sharks and Marlins announced the 2021 “The Golden Chumbucket” rivalry series, which begins with the team’s mutual season-opening game on Thursday and continues Friday at the Marlins’ home field, Big Rock Stadium.
Approximately 100 miles separate the two teams, having led to a rivalry in previous campaigns. The Sharks and Marlins are scheduled to play a total of 18 games during the regular season with the winner of the season-long series earning “The Golden Chumbucket” trophy. The Chumbucket trophy is cast in textured gold, stands approximately one foot tall and features ten golden baseballs.
“We felt that with the years of competitive history between our clubs, it was a only natural to move the rivalry forward with a ‘bragging rights’ trophy like the Chumbucket,” explained Sharks Assistant General Manager Nick Carey, “We hope having a physical totem at stake will only improve the competition between our clubs and allow the fans to further vest their interest in the games as well.”
The Sharks will stay on the road through the weekend. They’ll travel to Florence, SC to take on the Florence Red Wolves Saturday at Sparrow Stadium, before travelling to Holly Springs, NC to take on the Salamanders on Sunday at Ting Park.
For more information on the Sharks’ schedule and tickets, visit wilmingtonsharks.com.
