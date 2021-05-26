Wilmington man sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of giving alcohol and marijuana to a minor to facilitate sexual assaults is heading to prison.
Timothy Reid pleaded guilty to multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with children, second degree kidnapping, statutory rape, and statutory sex offense earlier this week in New Hanover County.
He was sentenced to 25-35 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
“During the month of July 2019, the victim reported her abuse to an adult who notified law enforcement authorities,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “An investigation by the Wilmington Police Department revealed that. Reid had used alcohol and marijuana to facilitate sexual assaults against victim, who was the friend of his twelve-year-old daughter.”
Officials said that detectives uncovered text messages between Reid and the victim that were sexual in nature and found sexually suggestive photographs of the victim.
“Predators who groom and abuse children in this community will be held accountable for their actions,” District Attorney Ben David said. “I applaud the bravery of this young woman for coming forward. Her decision to report this illegal activity will ensure that Reid will be off our streets for the next two and a half decades.”
