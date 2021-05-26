2 UNCW to open CAA Baseball Tournament play Thursday against #3 Elon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second-seeded UNCW Seahawks will open CAA Baseball Tournament action Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. against third-seed Elon. The Phoenix advanced to the winner’s bracket by defeating #6 William & Mary 7-3 Wednesday afternoon at Brooks Field. You can read a recap of the game here.
The other winner’s bracket game on Thursday will feature the top-seeded Northeastern Huskies against #4 Charleston, starting at 3:00 p.m. The Cougars used a last inning rally to defeat #5 Towson 6-5 in the tournament opener Wednesday afternoon. You can read a recap of that game here.
UNCW has won the previous two CAA Baseball Tournament Championships, earning spots in the NCAA Regionals each time. The Seahawks won the CAA Southern Division regular season title, with Northeastern taking the Northern Division crown. Click here for a look at the teams in the field.
Townson and William & Mary will meet Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. in an elimination game. The double-elimination tournament has three games scheduled for Friday, two on Saturday and if necessary, a final contest Sunday at 1:00 p.m., all at Brooks Field.
