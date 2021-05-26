nCino CEO discusses expansion project and plan to transition to hybrid work model

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s largest employers will expand its headquarters, even as it transitions to a hybrid work model, which will allow for a mix of work from home and the office.
Headquartered in Mayfaire, nCino provides cloud-based banking software for financial institutions around the globe.
Work is underway on a new parking deck that will hold 600 cars. Then, a new building will be constructed for the company’s product development group. The 90,000 square foot building will allow nCino to add another 600 workers. Currently, about 700 of the company’s more than 1,000 workers are based in Wilmington.
“We are so focused on the value we add for banks on a global basis and we truly believe we can build a special company in Wilmington,” CEO Pierre Naudé said. “We just think it’s a fantastic lifestyle and a place where we can attract the best talent.”
Naudé said the company is also making investments in the city to help recruit more talent.
Earlier this month, Wilmington City Council voted to enter an agreement with nCino, Inc for a $1.3 million title sponsorship of the new sports complex located at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road, Wilmington, close to the intersection of I40 and Hwy 421 in the northwestern part of the city.
Formerly known as Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park, the new sports complex will be known as the nCino Sports Park for the 17-year duration of the sponsorship.
“That is so exciting,” said Naudé. “We have to create a holistic environment that is conducive to attracting top talent in the world because we now compete on a global basis. So, when this opportunity came up, we looked at the expansion plans and realized that if we want to attract the top talent, they look at youth sports, they look at the facilities of the city. What a wonderful branding experience for us to have young people go through and their families. We saw the partnership as just a great way to enhance the quality of life in Wilmington. It’s an exciting opportunity. I think it’s the right thing for the city and we are looking forward to seeing it in real life.”
While the company recruits talent around the world, it also finds many hires in the community.
“We’ve hired to date over 400 people from UNCW,” he said. “We’ve got people from Cape Fear Community College, so there’s a variety of jobs. Although qualifications matter and some banking experience is important to us, in the end, we look at attitudes and aptitudes and if we have people with the right attitude, we can teach them the skills.”
Like many companies, nCino allowed its employees to work from home during the pandemic.
Naudé said there will be a “slow migration” back to the office in the coming months.
Construction on the parking deck and new building means there is only 50 percent parking capacity at the company’s headquarters.
As of June 1, the building will be partially open to employees.
Then, on October 1, Naudé said nCino will operate under a new hybrid model of work, which will be a mix of work from home and work from the office.
“We are creating events here to get the excitement back about the culture,” he said. “We’re going to make it so exciting to be back in the office, to collaborate with your friends and colleagues, that I think we will see people working in the office two or three days a week, maybe four days sometimes.”
He said the rest of the week, employees will have the option to work from home.
Naudé saw employee productivity increase during the pandemic, while employees worked from home.
“I will let them work where they feel they can do their best work,” he said.
