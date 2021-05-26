NCDOT to halt most construction projects for Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will suspend most construction activity along the state’s major highways to keep lanes open for those traveling during the Memorial Day weekend.
The work suspension will begin Friday morning and last until Tuesday evening.
“There are some exceptions where construction conditions do not allow for the opening of all lanes. That includes projects where highways are being rebuilt or widened, or where a new bridge may be going into place. Construction work that does not impact the travel lanes can take place over the extended weekend,” the DOT stated in a news release.
As a reminder, the Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies have already begun their Memorial Day Weekend Click It or Ticket campaign in all 100 counties. There will be checkpoints at various locations around the state through June 6 looking for vehicle occupants without seat belts, impaired drivers, and other violations.
Drivers are urged to pay extra attention and use caution when traveling. Make sure all vehicle occupants are wearing seat belts, don’t drive impaired, and obey speed limit restrictions, even in work zones when no construction activity is taking place.
The NCDOT also offered these additional tips for travelers:
- If you are leaving the state, plan ahead by checking on possible face covering rules or other restrictions that may be in place on the way to your destination.
- Leave early to get a head start and remember that Friday and Monday will likely have the most traffic on the roads.
- Avoid distracted driving and pay extra attention to the road and vehicles that are nearby.
- Check ahead for any potential weather issues for the route you are using.
As the nation continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, AAA is estimating a 60 percent increase in traffic this holiday weekend compared to a year ago.
