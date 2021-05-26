Mammograms available in mobile unit at Brunswick Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Patients can receive preventative breast cancer screening at the Novant Health Mobile Mammogram Unit at Brunswick Riverwalk Park Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The mobile unit houses a climate-controlled mammography room that adheres to FDA guidelines; however, it is not handicap-accessible because it has six steps up to the unit.
Only patients without symptoms can be seen at this unit. Screening mammograms are covered as preventative care by most insurance plans.
No appointment is necessary but appointments are recommended. Call (910) 721-1485 to schedule an appointment.
Patients will need to provide the name of their physician and bring their insurance cards and a government-issued ID to assist staff in filing a claim with their insurance provider. Financial assistance may be available for patients with hardships.
