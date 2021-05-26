Leland PD looking for McDonald’s larceny suspect

McDonald's larceny suspect (Source: Leland NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff | May 26, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 5:42 AM

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who committed larceny at a McDonald’s earlier this month.

According to the Leland PD Facebook page, the suspect stole a wallet at the McDonald’s on Village Road, and used a financial card from the wallet at the Circle K on Village Road about half a mile away. The incident took place on May 4.

Detectives are seeking help identifying the person shown in the photographs above. Please contact Detective Hutt by phone at 910-332-5009, or my email at EHutt@townofleland.com. You can also contact any officer at the Leland Police Department.

