Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home

WEAU-TV meteorologist Darren Maier said that the ice chunk was not a hailstone, because hailstones form in circles and are lifted aloft in the atmosphere as they grow. Maier added that hailstones also don’t get as big as the chunk of ice that struck the house near Elk Mound, which is located just northwest of Eau Claire, Wis., or about an hour and a half east of the Twin Cities.