First Alert Forecast: 90s roar back, big changes for Memorial Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington pinged a high temperature in the 90s Monday and then the 80s Tuesday. Acknowledging a sunny, summery high pressure ridge, your First Alert Forecast favors a return to the 90s for the Port City and most of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. The average high for Wilmington for May 26 is 83; the record is a blistering 100 set just two years ago during the epically hot May of 2019.