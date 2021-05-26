First Alert Forecast: 90s roar back, big changes for Memorial Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington pinged a high temperature in the 90s Monday and then the 80s Tuesday. Acknowledging a sunny, summery high pressure ridge, your First Alert Forecast favors a return to the 90s for the Port City and most of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. The average high for Wilmington for May 26 is 83; the record is a blistering 100 set just two years ago during the epically hot May of 2019.
Your First Alert Forecast stays sizzling through Thursday and Friday before a cold front delivers a cooler and wetter change for parts of the holiday weekend. Gauge the temperatures and daily rain odds in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
