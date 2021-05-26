First Alert Forecast: 90s are back, big changes for Memorial Day weekend

Your First Alert Forecast stays sizzling through Thursday and Friday before a cold front delivers a cooler and wetter change for parts of the holiday weekend. Rain and storm chances peak ahead of a cold front Saturday. Delightful highs in the 70s are in the mix for Sunday and Memorial Day. Gauge the temperatures and daily rain odds in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!