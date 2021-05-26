FEMA funds to go toward acquiring several flood-prone Pender Co. properties

“The completion of FEMA’s review and approval of the program is good news for these property owners and the communities where they live,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to move through the procurement of a contractor, which will take a couple of months to complete. Once there is a contractor in place, they will need to mobilize and set up their final project management timeline so property owners can be advised on the approximate date work will be completed on their property.”