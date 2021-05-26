District Attorney moves to crack down on crime-ridden apartment complex

The Sandy Ridge Apartments made headlines yet again after two people were shot there around 6:30 in the evening on May 13. When the shooting happened there were dozens of people, including many young children, gathered next door at Nolan Park for little league baseball. The experience was extremely unsettling for those young families, and residents of the apartment complex who are sick of the violence. It was the final straw for some Whiteville residents after years of violence at the public housing property.