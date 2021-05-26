Damaged Smith Creek Bridge to be replaced instead of repaired, NCDOT says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A decades-old bridge damaged by a container truck last week in New Hanover County will be replaced instead of repaired, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The Castle Hayne Road bridge that spans Smith Creek has been closed since last Friday morning after the bridge’s metal support beams were damaged in the collision.
NCDOT crews inspected the bridge on Monday and have since reviewed data and opted to permanently close the bridge so that it can be replaced with a modern structure.
The steel truss bridge was built in 1930 and was up for replacement. Construction on the new bridge can begin this summer.
More details about the contract, including design and timeline, are still being determined.
Drivers should continue to use N.C. 133 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (U.S. 74) as a detour.
NCDOT suggests drivers plan ahead for the commute, as it may take longer than normal and remain alert around the closed bridge and future construction site.
