Columbus Co. deputies seek suspect in home break-in

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a home near Chadbourn earlier this month.
According to a news release, Shane Howard Jones, 50, whose last known address was 117 Alton Singletary Road in Whiteville, is accused of breaking into a home on Rough and Ready Road and stealing multiple items from the residence.
The alleged offense occurred between May 3-6.
Jones is approximately five-foot-eleven and weighs 170 pounds.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact Detective Adams at 910-642-6551.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.