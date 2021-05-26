Columbus Co. deputies seek suspect in home break-in

Columbus Co. deputies seek suspect in home break-in
Shane Howard Jones (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | May 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 2:30 PM

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a home near Chadbourn earlier this month.

According to a news release, Shane Howard Jones, 50, whose last known address was 117 Alton Singletary Road in Whiteville, is accused of breaking into a home on Rough and Ready Road and stealing multiple items from the residence.

The alleged offense occurred between May 3-6.

Jones is approximately five-foot-eleven and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact Detective Adams at 910-642-6551.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.