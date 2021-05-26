Checking station results in more than 30 violations

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A two-hour checking station conducted by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and other neighboring law enforcement agencies at the intersection of James B. White Highway South and Mollie Road on Friday, May 21, resulted in 34 traffic and criminal violations.
The goal of the operation was to reduce motor vehicle accidents, injuries, and death from impaired driving by ensuring compliance with motor vehicle codes.
To successfully conduct the checking station, CCSO requested the Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit from the Forensic Test for Alcohol branch of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The BAT Mobile Unit includes equipment for breath alcohol testing and finger printing.
Between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight, the following traffic and criminal violations were charged:
- 3 – Drug Related Citations
- 1 – No Insurance Citations
- 1 – DWI
- 4 – Registration Violation Citations
- 7 – Seatbelt Citations
- 11 – No Operator’s License Citations
- 2 – Driving while License Revoked Citations
- 5 – Other Traffic Citations
