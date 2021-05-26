Brunswick, Bladen authorities continue search for missing men

BRUNSWICK/BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick and Bladen counties continue their searches for two men who have been missing for several weeks now.
Artis Bryant, 70, was last seen at his brother’s home on Northwest Road in Brunswick County around 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, wearing a black Kango hat, glasses, a dark jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes.
Bryant is described as five-foot-ten and weighing 120 pounds. A silver alert was issued for Bryant on February 26 and is still active at the time of writing.
Anyone with information should contact Lt. Perez with Northwest PD at 910-540-8914 or call 911.
Brandon McDonald, 35, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, leaving his home in Clarkton. According to Bladen County law enforcement, his phone last pinged in Laurinburg, but his truck was found wrecked and abandoned in Hope Mills.
McDonald is 5′9″, weighs roughly 190 pounds and has blue eyes with tattoos on each arm and a facial scar. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, dark colored work pants, a dark colored baseball cap, a silver chain around his wrist and neck with a silver ring on his ring finger.
If you have any information about Brandon McDonald you’re asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or dial 911.
