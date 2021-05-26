Baptists on Mission elevating homes in Pender County after hurricane damage

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Florence left thousands of people with damaged homes when it ripped through the Cape Fear region three years ago.
Kevin Swinson’s father has lived in a camper ever since the hurricane hit Pender County.
“It’s small, it’s very small,” said Swinson. “You have to take quick showers and all kinds of stuff. It’s kind of tough,” said Swinson.
After years of waiting, their prayers were answered. Baptists on Mission, a volunteer group, began to rebuild homes in Pender County.
“We’ve now completed 143 rebuilds, and we’re about to get into the end of the Florence flooding rebuilds. Now we’re concentrating on these elevations,” said Mike Moser, who is the site coordinator for Baptists on Mission.
The elevations help raise houses off the ground, which is important for many homes that are flooded year after year.
“An awful lot of these people have lived here for generations and don’t wanna leave. This is the most viable alternative for them to be able to still stay in their community,” said Moser.
After the efforts from Baptists on Mission, Swinson’s father will soon trade in his camper for a new home.
“We’re very fortunate and grateful for this,” said Swinson. “They went out of their way in helping people. It’s good to have people like that in the community.”
