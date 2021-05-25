Wilmington Fire Dept. honors retiring city manager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Fire Department gathered at the steps of City Hall Tuesday morning to honor retiring city manager Sterling Cheatham.
Members of the Wilmington Fire Department lined the steps of city hall this morning to show appreciation for Cheatham, presenting him with an ax on a plaque he can proudly display at home.
“Every day is special. I’ve had the opportunity to work with guys and ladies, I’ve had the privilege of working with and watching the community grow and develop over my tenure here, so it’s been a variety of things but it’s the people first and foremost,” Cheatham said.
Cheatham has served as the City Manager for Wilmington since 2002. He is responsible to the City Council for the day-to-day administration of all city departments, including preparing and administering annual city budgets. He is also responsible for proposing policies to the City Council and overseeing the administration and implementation of those policies.
He holds a Masters of Public Administration from The American University in Washington, DC with an emphasis in Intergovernmental Financing. He also graduated Magna Cum Laude from North Carolina Central University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration.
Cheatham’s last day is June 1. Deputy city manager Tony Caudle will take over as interim manager.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.