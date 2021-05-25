UNCW golfer McShea named CAA Player of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Led by Colonial Athletic Association Golfer-of-the Year Blake McShea, UNCW had a program-record five golfers named to the all-conference squads announced on Tuesday.
McShea and Chris Rahm were named first-team All-CAA while Lansdon Robbins, Drew Hackett and Sander Akeren were second-team selections.
“Covid was a blessing in disguise for us this year as it not only allowed Blake to lead our program to our third consecutive NCAA Regional but also allowed him to do a fantastic internship and complete his degree,” said UNCW Head Coach Daniel Bowden. “Blake’s story (DIII transfer) should show aspiring junior players what is possible with the right work ethic and coaching.”
“I’m also extremely proud of Lansdon, Sander, Drew, and Chris who earned a spot on the All-CAA team. They all worked hard and pushed each other to be their absolute best. I’m excited for those returning next season and look forward to helping them win tournaments.”
McShea becomes the sixth Seahawk to earn CAA Player of the Year honors and the first since Payne McLeod in 2013, leading the Seahawks with a career-best 70.56 stroke average in 2021 and ranking second on UNCW’s single-season list. The senior recorded three top-five finishes and added a top-10 finish at the NCAA Noblesville Regional last week.
At the regional, McShea’s second round 68 was the second lowest round in NCAA play in UNCW history and his 36-hole score of 138 was a program record.
Joining McShea, who was also a first-team selection for the second time in his career, was Rahm. The red-shirt junior finished the season with a 71.44 stroke average and posted three top-10 finishes in the spring. Rahm’s stroke average was third lowest in program history.
