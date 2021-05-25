‘This isn’t something to mess around with’ Survivor, hospital experts urge people to learn how to spot a stroke

“Some of the symptoms can be reversible if you recognize them and get them treated early on. There’s a campaign that’s called spot a stroke and that’s what we’re doing here, is getting the information out to the community,” said Dr. Vinodh Doss, medical director of stroke and neurointerventional surgery at NHRMC. “The last thing we need to do is say ‘oh this will go away.’ Most people with chest pain are going to come to the ER, but you’d be surprised, some people are like ‘Well I can’t really use my hand, maybe I’ll take an aspirin and sleep it off and it will get better.’ If you’re having signs or symptoms of a stroke, you have to come in. It can happen to anyone.”