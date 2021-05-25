New head football coach taking over at West Bladen High School

“It is truly an honor,” Williams said in an email news release sent out by the Bladen County Schools. “I am very thankful that my athletic director and administrative staff trust me to lead the West Bladen football program in the upcoming years, The atmosphere at the Castle is phenomenal. Everyone here is like family. I’m excited about molding young boys into great men. I am following the footsteps of some great men and coaches. Joe Salas, Russell Dove, and Jon Sherman are just a few. These men not only taught the game but instilled character in the young men that they coached. I see our program over the next few years creating the best game night atmosphere in the county and playing an exciting, disciplined brand of football. Words cannot express the gratitude I have for Dr. Hester believing in me and giving me this opportunity. You couldn’t ask for a better principal. West Bladen hands down has one of the best communities and kids that a coach could ask for. I am super excited for my coaching staff as they have always been positive role models and always have our kids best interest at heart.”