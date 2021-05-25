New head football coach taking over at West Bladen High School

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Stanley Williams will be the new head football coach at West Bladen High School. He will replace Jon Sherman, who is stepping down to take the head coaching job at Gray’s Creek High School.
Williams served as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the 2021 Knights team that finished 0-6 in the Three Rivers 1A/2A conference. He previously worked as defensive coordinator for Westover and Purnell Swett High Schools, along with working as Junior Varsity Head Coach at both Red Springs High School and EE Smith High School. A graduate of Smithfield-Selma High School, Williams served in the Army Reserves and deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. In 2010, he earned his Bachelor of Science K-12 Physical Education degree from Fayetteville State University.
“It is truly an honor,” Williams said in an email news release sent out by the Bladen County Schools. “I am very thankful that my athletic director and administrative staff trust me to lead the West Bladen football program in the upcoming years, The atmosphere at the Castle is phenomenal. Everyone here is like family. I’m excited about molding young boys into great men. I am following the footsteps of some great men and coaches. Joe Salas, Russell Dove, and Jon Sherman are just a few. These men not only taught the game but instilled character in the young men that they coached. I see our program over the next few years creating the best game night atmosphere in the county and playing an exciting, disciplined brand of football. Words cannot express the gratitude I have for Dr. Hester believing in me and giving me this opportunity. You couldn’t ask for a better principal. West Bladen hands down has one of the best communities and kids that a coach could ask for. I am super excited for my coaching staff as they have always been positive role models and always have our kids best interest at heart.”
“From the moment I met Coach Williams, I knew that he would play a critical role in the growth and development of our football program,” WBHS Principal Dr. Peggy Hester said in the same news release. “He is a phenomenal coach and teacher, and both students and staff love him. He is passionate about football and helping student athletes succeed. I believe that he has the knowledge and skills to create a winning program at West Bladen High School, and I look forward to seeing him do great things. Coach Williams has my unwavering support, and I am excited about West Bladen’s football program under his leadership.”
