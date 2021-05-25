First Alert Forecast: widespread heat, limited rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with sun, clouds, isolated showers and storms, and light east or southeast breezes Tuesday. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 80s, though some far inland portions of the Cape Fear Region may briefly sneak into the 90s.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range sizzles under a summery high pressure dome through midweek and scrapes together a decent shower / storm chance along a cold front Saturday. Catch your seven-day planner for Wilmington here, or tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.