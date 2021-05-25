First Alert Forecast: “cooler” today, summer heat returns tomorrow..relief in sight?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes temperatures cooling off slightly in the lower 80s for your dinner-time and other evening plans. A stray sprinkle is possible throughout the later afternoon and evening hours before dwindling down later tonight. Keep an umbrella handy for a pop-up shower or storm! Also, catch tonight’s #SuperBloodFlowerMoon! If you get any pictures, make sure to send them in on the app or on our website to possibly be featured on-air!