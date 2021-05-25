First Alert Forecast: “cooler” today, summer heat returns tomorrow..relief in sight?

Your First Alert Forecast from Tues. afternoon, May 25, 2021
By Claire Fry | May 25, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 1:41 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes temperatures cooling off slightly in the lower 80s for your dinner-time and other evening plans. A stray sprinkle is possible throughout the later afternoon and evening hours before dwindling down later tonight. Keep an umbrella handy for a pop-up shower or storm! Also, catch tonight’s #SuperBloodFlowerMoon! If you get any pictures, make sure to send them in on the app or on our website to possibly be featured on-air!

Your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range sizzles under a summery high pressure dome through midweek and scrapes together a decent shower / storm chance along a cold front Saturday. Look at those temperatures drop on Sunday and Monday! Relief is in sight!

Catch your seven-day planner for Wilmington here, or tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose!

7-day Forecast

