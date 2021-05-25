Credit Karma bringing 600 jobs to Charlotte with new east coast hub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Personal finance technology company Credit Karma announced Tuesday the company will be bringing 600 new “high-paying” jobs to Mecklenburg County soon.
Credit Karma will be bringing the jobs by expanding their existing office in the Ballantyne area into a new technology hub that will serve the entire east coast. The company will invest more than $13 million for the expansion.
The announcement, hosted by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, was made during a virtual press conference at 12:30 p.m.
“We are thrilled to have Credit Karma establish their East Coast headquarters in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is the ideal place for technology companies to do business, thanks to our tech-savvy talent, resilient economy and great quality of life.”
The new positions will include analysts, software engineers and management personnel. The average annual salary for all new positions is $156,605, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $93.9 million per year. Mecklenburg County’s overall average annual wage is $71,689.
“Credit Karma has been in Charlotte for four years and with the significant incentives provided by the state of North Carolina and from the city of Charlotte, we are doubling down on the market and making this our East Coast headquarters,” said Credit Karma Founder and CEO Kenneth Lin. “The intersection of technical talent and having so many financial companies concentrated in one market makes Charlotte’s talent pool unrivaled for the roles Credit Karma is recruiting for as we accelerate on building products to deliver on our mission of championing financial progress for all.”
There is no word on when the company will begin hiring for the new jobs.
