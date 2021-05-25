COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Special needs teacher wants yoga mats for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Milligan says its been a tough year for her students. The special needs teacher at Shallotte Middle School says the pandemic has taken its toll.
“Just the unknown has caused a lot of stress on my students,” Milligan says.
Milligan hopes to get a head start by having yoga mats in place for her students by the time they return to school next year. She says her students have a variety of special needs from physical, mental and academic challenges.
“They require help with social emotional needs and during a time of COVID and changing schedules, our goal is to bring awareness on how to cope with those needs and how to use tools to help them,” she says on the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
Milligan needs about $1,250 to purchase the yoga mats and body socks. She believes it will help her students with their emotional challenges.
“I am really hoping to incorporate yoga in my classroom to help with social and emotional needs after this chaotic year of COVID and constant schedule changes.”
Milligan goes on to say on her DonorsChoose page that the mission is to calm her students.
“Our goal for our classrooms is to incorporate yoga throughout each week to integrate necessary tools of breathing and stretching skills that allow students to channel their negatives, frustrations, over excitements into a calming yoga pose.”
