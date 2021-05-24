WPD: Missing woman last seen Sunday afternoon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.
According to the WPD, Shannon Sawyer was last seen around walking around the Cypress Grove Apartments around 2:20 p.m.
She’s five foot tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, with red/brown hair and was wearing black leggings and a red/white and black sundress with black and white style Converse low tops.
Police ask that if you see her, call 911 immediately. All over information should be directed to the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
