Wilson Center’s ‘Broadway for a Better World’ initiative expands, will now offer scholarships for underserved children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than $151,000 worth of free tickets have made their way into the hands of underserved children in the Wilmington community — tickets that provide a window to the arts at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center.
For the last four years, the “Broadway for a Better World Initiative” has brought live theater to dozens of classes and community organizations and has been made possible through private donations.
Now there’s scholarship money available for kids who take advantage of that program.
The “Tracy Wilkes Broadway for a Better World Student Scholarship” will help those students with a financial boost to further their education at Cape Fear Community College.
“Like those who establish this scholarship and can chip away at what little cost there could be to the community college and make it almost free, so those who are definitely considering community college and those who may have some financial barriers, reach out to the foundation because that’s what we do, we figure out ways to make it happen for you,” said Shane Fernando, the vice president of Advancement and the Arts at CFCC.
The scholarship was endowed by the Fuller family with a mission to support the Broadway for a Better World initiative while recognizing the importance of access to educational opportunities in the community.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.