Summer Camps ready to welcome kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What a difference a year makes. Summer Camps that were closed last year are ready to welcome kids again, with safety precautions.
There are several options to choose from.
School of Rock is a unique music school and the first of its kind in Wilmington. It offers kids a chance to learn basic rock n roll instruments including guitar, drums, bass, keyboards, and vocals. What makes it unique is the teaching style.
“You can teach music and then put them in a band and let them play but we do it the opposite. We use the idea of performing and putting them in the band to teach the music,” said Norm Giblin, Owner School of Rock.
No Sleeves Magic uses magic and games to unlock your child’s potential, help them build confidence, and make new friends. Each magic trick is paired with a life skill.
“We focus on being a true magician. A true magician is respectful, prepared, enthusiastic, confident, humble, creative, authentic, and giving,” said Michael Rosander, founder No Sleeves Magic.
MarineQuest is the official marine science outreach program thru UNCW that gives children the opportunity to explore marine habitats.
“We go Masonboro, whether our older students have an opportunity to kayak over the Masonboro and then other students will actually take a vessel from Wrightsville Beach over to the island to explore this estuary and research reserve, this protected habitat that serves as a living labratory,” said Harris Muhlstein, MarineQuest.
Thalian Association Creative Arts Camp
Several week long camps for different ages groups and interests. Camps include activities, crafts, scenes, scripts, songs and games for that week of camp. Full day campers will be able to experience two themes in one day for a double dose of fun. Morning camps have a theater arts/performance focus and afternoon camps focus on visual arts. Final Showcase on Fridays for every morning camp!
Camp Kirkwood
YMCA Camp Kirkwood is an overnight camp on 195 acres of woodlands. There’s also a 10 acre lake for water sports, hiking trails for nature study, and a swimming pool. The camp philosophy is to provide a safe, fun, magical and educational experience for all guests and children through the demonstration of our core values -Honesty, Caring, Respect, and Responsibility- and practicing a “Kids and Guests first” philosophy.
“I think the camper’s favorite activity is the zipline. But the zipline is going to have some competition this year. Because we’ve added mountain biking and we’ve put in a brand new pool at camp Kirkwood that’s going to have a waveless entry and some other features that will make the pool a little more exciting,” said Luke Dooley, Director, Camp Kirkwood.
