No one hurt after mobile home fire in Leland

By WECT Staff | May 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 10:49 AM

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - No one was hurt after a mobile home caught on fire in Leland Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Leland Fire/Rescue, emergency crews responded to Oakmont Court around 8 a.m. after receiving a call about a structure fire.

Crews arrived at the scene and found smoke and fire coming from the home.

“They initiated a quick interior fire attack as well as a search for any possible occupants. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished, and the search found no occupants inside the structure,” the post stated.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

