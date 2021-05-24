Former Wilmington mayor dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington community is mourning the loss of former mayor David Jones who passed away Sunday. Jones was mayor of Wilmington from 1999 to 2001.
News traveled quickly of Jones’ death on social media. He was remembered in Facebook comments for being caring and compassionate.
“Always involved in our community and state and never asking back for anything,” Louise McColl, longtime friend, posted on her Facebook page. “I loved to drop by his office and listen to his stories about life and success.”
Jones owned a financial investment company and founded the chain of Pawn USA stores now owned and operated by his son.
Jones was a big supporter of UNCW. As a former president of the Seahawk Club, he, for years, helped raise money for the athletic programs.
He was remembered Monday for his generous heart.
“He was a great yet humble man who made an indelible impression on my life,” Linda Pearce Thomas said on Facebook.
Thomas, the former executive director of Elderhaus, recalled how Jones threw the adult daycare facility a lifeline.
“When Elderhaus had to leave our Princess Street property owned by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, he stepped up and let us use one of his suites at his Carolina Beach Road property for years for almost no cost and I knew perspective buyers were coming in, almost daily, to look at the area,” Thomas says. “He said ‘Don’t worry about it. I told you Elderhaus could have this space, didn’t I?’”
Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo paid tribute to Jones Monday night as a man who loved his city.
“Mayor Jones was a good man,” Saffo said. “He loved this community and did his part to make it a better place. He led the efforts to improve the legion stadium sports complex and support small businesses which are the economic engine of our community. He will be missed and we thank him for his public service to our state and city.”
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 27 at Long Leaf Baptist Church located at 317 Shipyard Blvd. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. followed by a church service at 3 p.m. Graveside services will be held immediately following the service at Greenlawn Cemetery.
