First Alert Forecast: summer weather is here

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a summery Monday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region as the strong late-May sunshine bakes the dry soils. Temperatures are likely to reach between 90 and 96 degrees on the mainland and between 83 and 89 degrees for the beaches. Stay well-hydrated and sunscreened!
On the storm front... A pop-up shower or storm is possible for a few lucky, isolated backyards Monday afternoon and early evening. Also, the remnants Tropical Storm Ana will become incorporated with a front across the open waters of the North Atlantic Monday; energy from Ana will be partially responsible for enhancing the Carolina rip current risk.
Tuesday promises a brief cooldown as highs fall back into the 80s before another heat surge returns to the region Wednesday to Friday. A sneak peak at your Memorial Day weekend forecast promises a return to cooler conditions. Isolated showers and storms will be in the mix over the weekend with some drier air moving in on Monday for Memorial Day.
Catch your mostly sweltering seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, to see how the heat will treat your exact location, tap into your WECT Weather App for a customized forecast. In general, inland portions of the Cape Fear Region will get slightly hotter and beach communities will be a touch cooler.
