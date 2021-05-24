First Alert Forecast: summer-style sizzle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a summery Monday across the Cape Fear Region as the strong late-May sunshine bakes the dry soils. Temperatures are likely to reach between 90 and 96 degrees on the mainland and between 83 and 89 degrees for the beaches. Stay well-hydrated and sunscreened!
On the storm front... A pop-up shower or storm is possible for a few lucky, isolated backyards Monday afternoon. Also, the remnants Tropical Storm Ana will become incorporated with a front across the open waters of the North Atlantic Monday; energy from Ana will be partially responsible for enhancing the Carolina rip current risk.
Catch your mostly sweltering seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, to see how the heat will treat your exact location, tap into your WECT Weather App for a customized forecast. In general, inland portions of the Cape Fear Region will get slightly hotter and beach communities will be a touch cooler.
