Columbus County man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is accused of sexually assaulting two children, according to officials.
Fredrick William Booth, 56, of Clarendon was taken into custody on May 19 and charged with three counts each of felony indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
A news release by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office states that detectives began investigating Booth on May 18 for the alleged sexual abuse of the two children, ages 8 and 9.
“During the investigation, Criminal Investigators discovered that Booth engaged in lewd and lascivious sex acts with the two children, on multiple occasions,” the release stated.
Booth was a known acquaintance to the children and the alleged offenses occurred in the county, the release stated.
He was booked into jail under a $350,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.