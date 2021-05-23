UNCW baseball team earns No. 2 seed in CAA tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW baseball team earned the second seed in the CAA conference tournament after finishing the regular season with a 30-20 record and a 13-8 record in conference play.
This marks the 35th tournament appearance for the Seahawks. They will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Elon and William & Mary on Thursday at Brooks Field.
The double-elimination tournament will kick off this week and the entire tournament will be held at Brooks Field.
The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament next month.
