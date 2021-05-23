Pender County issues burning ban starting Monday

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Fire Marshall’s Office is issuing a burning ban effective at noon on Monday, May 24.
County officials say the burning ban is a result of the extremely dry conditions in southeastern North Carolina.
“Pender County has seen a rise in the number of outside fires that are requiring extensive manpower and equipment for containment,” Pender County Emergency Manager Tommy Batson said in a press release.
Residents are encouraged to do everything they can to minimize the risk of fire with dry conditions expected this week with temperatures in the 90s.
The burning ban applies within 100 feet of any residential structures and does not apply to charcoal or gas grills provided fire safety precautions are taken.
Anyone who violates the burn ban faces a $100 fine and $180 in court costs.
