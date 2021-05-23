First Alert Forecast: HOT temperatures in the forecast, rain chances slight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! High pressure amid a deepening ridge will continue to keep desperately needed rainfall away from the Cape Fear Region this weekend. Temperatures this morning are expected to rise into the 80s by noon, with 92 being our day-time high! WOW! If you’re planning on spending time outside, make sure you keep yourself hydrated!
Sub-tropical storm Ana marks the seventh straight year of an early start to hurricane season (officially beginning June 1st). The storm is not a threat to the Cape Fear Region; however, the system could be a rip current generator along the Carolina Coast today and early into this week. You can check out NOAA’s seasonal outlook by clicking here.
Catch details here in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. You can also take the forecast out a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
