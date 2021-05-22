Wilmington Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

Wilmington police are looking for 12-year-old Ramerion Murphy-Curry, last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff | May 22, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 4:19 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are looking for a 12-year-old boy last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The police department says Ramerion Murphy-Curry was last seen in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street yesterday. He’s 5′7″ and weighs 108 lbs. He has brown eyes and a short black afro. He was last seen in a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and white and blue Puma shoes.

If you see Curry, call 911. Other information should be directed to the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

