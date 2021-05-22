New academy introduces young students in rural areas to different career paths

“When I moved back here it was just so limited as to what they have to do outside of school,” Robinson said. “They [Robinson’s kids] didn’t want to ride to Wilmington for everything. New Hanover County has plenty of resources for their children. They have all kinds of afterschool programs there but here in the rural areas we do not have that and our children are just as important as children in other places too and they need to be exposed to different things that will spark their interests.”