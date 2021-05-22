First Alert Forecast: from 80s to 90s with no rain in sight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! High pressure amid a deepening ridge will continue to keep desperately needed rainfall away from the Cape Fear Region this weekend. 80s and summery 90s are in store Saturday and Sunday afternoon, respectively, with a noticeable absence of rain.
The tropics are into some pre-season action as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the system that will become Subtropical Storm Ana northeast of Bermuda later today. While the storm would not directly impact the Cape Fear Region, the system could be a rip current generator along the Carolina Coast this weekend. Another area in the western Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and storms and has medium odds of development as it brings heavy rains to the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. You can check out NOAA’s seasonal outlook by clicking here.
Catch these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. You can also take the forecast out a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.