First Alert Forecast: from 80s to 90s with no rain in sight

The tropics are into some pre-season action as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the system that will become Subtropical Storm Ana northeast of Bermuda later today. While the storm would not directly impact the Cape Fear Region, the system could be a rip current generator along the Carolina Coast this weekend. Another area in the western Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and storms and has medium odds of development as it brings heavy rains to the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. You can check out NOAA’s seasonal outlook by clicking here.