Wilmington man sentenced to nine years for firearm offense

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Harold Davon Leonard was sentenced Friday to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of a gun by a felon following an incident in December 2019.
Leonard was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on December 25, 2019.
While the Wilmington Police officer was with the driver, Leonard jumped in the driver’s seat in an attempt to drive off but was seen by a second officer and ordered to exit the vehicle. At this point, he tried to push past the officer and flee on foot.
The police officer was able to stop and detain him but during the struggle, a vial of Phencyclidine (PCP) fell from Leonard’s pocket, which led to his arrest.
Following Leonard’s arrest, a search of the vehicle revealed a 9 mm stolen handgun under the passenger seat.
At the time of the arrest, Leonard was on active parole after having been released only 10 months earlier, and had 20 prior criminal convictions, including 11 prior felony convictions.
