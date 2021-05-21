What’s happening to the soil from BofA stadium as Panthers switch to FieldTurf? It’s being recycled.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grass and soil from Bank of America Stadium is being recycled and distributed to parks across Charlotte.
The move comes as the Carolina Panthers prepare to switch from natural grass to FieldTurf this fall. Carolina Panthers and Tepper Sports & Entertainment are partnering with Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation to make it happen.
“We’ve had a great relationship with Parks and Rec for a long time,” said Tom Vaughan, head groundskeeper at Bank of America Stadium. “There aren’t too many places you can put 4,000 cubic yards of soil, so we’re excited that they can use it for projects that will serve the community.”
Crews are contributing 300 truckloads of turf millings and root zone sand to bring to six Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation sites:
- Winget Park: Finishing final softball field; work on soccer field No. 4
- Ramblewood Soccer Complex: Top dressing 10 fields
- First Tee of Pineville: Top dressing tee complex
- Reedy Creek Park: Cricket field proposal
- Veterans Park: Topdressing multipurpose field
- Sportsplex at Matthews: Top dressing the stadium and fields No. 10 and 11
“This is another great example of our partnership with the Carolina Panthers to support our park facilities,” said W. Lee Jones, Director, Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.