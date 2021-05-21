US Cellular donates to Brigade Boys & Girls Club

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - US Cellular has invested $30,000 in the Brigade Boys & Girls Club to support youth education in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The donation is part of a $1 million donation by US Cellular to 20 clubs across the country.
“It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, for the Brigade Boys & Girls Club here in New Hanover County Club members will dream big and apply what they learn towards their future careers,” US Cellular sales director Jeremy Taylor said in a press release.
The focus on STEM education comes from US Cellular’s commitment to providing safe places for children to both learn and grow, even during the pandemic.
“Supporting local initiatives for STEM like the Brigade Boys & Girls club here in New Hanover County, that’s just part of who we are, so we are excited to be a part of investing in that,” said Roy Badillo, manager of the US Cellular location on South College Road in Wilmington.
The Brigade Boys & Girls club plans to use the donation to expand their STEM education courses to their teen programming. Program Coordinator ShanRieka Cooper says the donation will help them start new programs like robotics.
“We wouldn’t be able to do robotics before because we didn’t have the funds to do robotics,” said Cooper. “But now that we’re getting the funds, we’re able to expand it to the teen side and they are able to do robotics and learn different stuff when it comes to science, when it comes to mathematics, because robotics is both science and mathematics.”
These new opportunities come as the local Boys & Girls club prepares for the Summer, when they hope to expand their STEM programming to over 200 children.
