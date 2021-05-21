TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 421 shut down after major crash involving tractor-trailer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 421 North is closed indefinitely following a major traffic crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday morning.
The crash happened in the 2500 block of U.S. 421 North near Flemington Road around 10 a.m.
All four lanes of U.S. 421 are closed to traffic as emergency crews work to clear the scene.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Drivers should find alternate routes.
We have a crew on the way to scene and have reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information.
