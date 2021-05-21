TRAFFIC ALERT: Trash truck damages Smith Creek Bridge in Castle Hayne

Smith Creek Bridge closed after truck causes damage. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | May 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 11:08 AM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT has closed the Smith Creek Bridge in New Hanover County after a trash truck struck the bridge Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the trash truck left its arms extended which struck and damaged the bridge’s steel support beams.

The bridge will remain closed until an inspector with the NCDOT can assess the bridge, which likely won’t happen until Monday, a spokesperson for the agency said.

