Town of Kure Beach to hold hurricane information sessions

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach will hold two hurricane information sessions for residents this weekend at the town hall.
The first session will be Friday, May 21, at 5:00 p.m. and the second will be Saturday, May 22, at 11:00 a.m. Residents are encouraged to attend in-person.
Town Emergency Manager David Helgar will run the sessions, residents need only attend one of the two sessions, since the same information will be covered each time.
For more information, visit the town’s website here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.