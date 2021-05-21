Pender County issues warning about water use as area experiences moderate drought

“This time of year, especially as dry as it’s been, it’s getting concerning about the quantity used to make sure we have enough for everybody. Especially from our past experience in 2019 where we did run a little bit short in the Hampstead area, but we’ve taken measures over the last year to ensure we have sufficient water supply for the region and we’re comfortable we have sufficient water for the needs this holiday weekend and the summer” said Pender County Utilities Director Kenny Keel.