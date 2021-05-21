New Hanover County Schools recognizes excellence in educators

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced the winners of the 2021 Teachers of the Year and Principal of the Year on Friday, May 21, having released a list of finalists earlier in the week.
The winners are as follows:
High School and Overall Teacher of the Year: Abby Nobles, New Hanover High School
Middle School Teacher of the Year: Shannon Mitchell, Roland-Grise Middle School
Elementary Teacher of the Year: Courtney Malahias, Snipes Academy
Principal of the Year: Dr. Edith Skipper at SEA-TECH High School
The recipients were celebrated throughout the day via a Publishers Clearing House-style event with each honoree being surprised by a visit Friday from the NHCS Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust, administrators, and members of the Board of Education.
The overall Teacher of the Year, Abby Nobles, was surprised outside New Hanover High School with a round of applause, a plaque, and the keys to a brand new mini-van. The vehicle was donated by Hendrick Toyota for her to use for the next year.
Nobles, a high school English teacher, is only in her sixth year of teaching and says the secret to being a great teacher is easy if you realize it’s about building relationships with those young people behind their desks.
“My teaching philosophy is student first,” said Nobles. “I let the students really dictate how I teach, what I do. It’s very student-centered. I focus a lot on building relationships, laughing with kids, and I think that’s what made me really successful so far in the classroom. Nothing can come before the relationship. So, no learning will happen if the relationship’s not there.”
Abbey says she’s proud of this moment and can not wait to share the news with her mom, who is also a teacher.
These educators were the Teacher of the Year finalists:
Pam Highsmith
Abby Nobles
Cyrus Taylor
Ali Cray
Shannon Mitchell
Sarah Santo
Megan Burley
Elizabeth Foreman
Caitlin Hunter
Courtney Malahias
Gretchen Parker
Highlights of the event can be seen on the NHCS-TV’s YouTube channel.
